WATERTOWN — Edward J. Champion, 34, who is listed as homeless, was charged by city police on Sunday with trespassing and disorderly conduct.
According to city police, at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Mr. Champion remained illegally at Mo’s Place on Factory Street after being asked to leave the premises by an employee, and then yelled and screamed profanities at the employee and another witness as they spoke to city police officers about Mr. Champion.
Mr. Champion was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket for his charges.
Timothy J. Akin, 55, of 589 W. Prospect St., Apt. 2, was charged by city police on Sunday with two counts of second-degree harassment, second-degree strangulation as well as three counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to city police, on Saturday at about 1 p.m. at his neighbors apartment, Mr. Akin kcked Elaine L. Covey in her left thigh, and then grabbed her cell phone and threw it to the ground to prevent her from calling the police.
City police charged Mr. Akin for another incident that occurred at the same time as the one with Ms. Covey. Police say, during a domestic dispute in his neighbor’s apartment, Mr. Akin put his hands around Sharlene Teeter’s neck and applied pressure, causing her to stop breathing and get light-headed. He also spit in Mr. Teeter’s face, broke her $190 Samsung A20 cellphone by throwing it to the ground and broke her $175 gold and ruby necklace by grabbing it from her neck.
Mr. Akin was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in custody pending arraignment.
Sharon K. Pierce, 69, of 25395 Ridge Rd was charged by city police on Sunday with petit larceny.
According to police records, on Aug. 21 at the Kinney Drugs on Coffeen Street, Ms. Pierce stole a $21.99 Differin Dark Spot Correcting Serum by concealing the item in her purse and leaving the store.
Ms. Pierce was processed and released at the scene of her arrest with an appearance ticket.
Alice C. Gokey, 51, of Glenfield, was charged by state police on Sunday with driving while intoxicated.
Police did not provide Ms. Gokey’s BAC, but she was given an appearance ticket to appear before the Rodman Town Court at a later date.
Dale L. Timmerman, 28, of Redwood, was charged by state police on Sunday with felony driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a serious personal injury accident.
Police records show Mr. Timmerman was arrested and given an appearance ticket to appear before the Alexandria town court for his charges.
