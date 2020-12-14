CARTHAGE — Eric A. Darosa, 30, of 933 Emjay Way, Apt. B, Carthage, was charged by village police on Dec. 8, with falsely reporting to law enforcement an incident that didn’t occur. On Dec. 11, Mr. Darosa was additionally charged with falsifying a written statement.
According to police documents released Monday, Mr. Darosa reported a burglary of his apartment to Jefferson County dispatch and the Carthage police on Dec. 3, at about 6 p.m. He then signed a document, which stated false statements made with the document are punishable by law, attesting to his claims that his apartment was burgled on Dec. 3.
Upon investigation, police say they found no evidence of a burglary at Mr. Darosa’s apartment, and found Mr. Darosa was aware his home was never broken into.
Mr. Darosa was issued appearance tickets for his charges, returnable to the Carthage Village Court.
Joshua C. Lalone, 31, of 713 Alexandria St., Carthage, was charged by village police Monday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of precursors of methamphetamine.
According to police documents, at about 7:39 a.m. on West End Avenue in the village, Mr. Lalone had light hydrotreated petroleum distillates and 192 tablets of pseudoephedrine in his possession — both substances are used in the manufacture of methamphetamine.
He also allegedly had 2.7 grams of methamphetamine in his possession.
Mr. Lalone was given an appearance ticket for his charges returnable to the Carthage Village Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.