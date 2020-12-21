WATERTOWN — Taylor W. Soderquist, 30, of 1303 State Street, Apt. 202, was charged with DWI, aggravated DWI, a speeding violation, circumventing an interlock device and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on the highway by city police on Sunday.
According to police records, at about 7:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of State Street, Mr. Soderquist was arrested, and taken to the Jefferson County Public Safety Building. There, he submitted to a breath test, which measured his BAC to be 0.18%, well above the 0.08% legal definition of drunk.
Mr. Soderquist was processed, and released with five traffic tickets for his charges.
Heather M. Orr, 45, of Adams, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief by state police on Sunday in the village of Adams.
According to police records, Ms. Orr was charged for an incident that occurred at 8 p.m. on Dec. 15. She was given an appearance ticket for her charge.
Corey W. Peabody, 31, of Harrisville, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny by state police on Saturday.
According to police records, Mr. Peabody is alleged to have stolen property, with a value of more than $1000, at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday from a building in the town of LeRay, and he was in custody by 12:08 p.m.
Mr. Peabody was given an appearance ticket for his charge.
Tyler S. Hamilton, 29, of Watertown, was charged with petit larceny by state police on Sunday.
According to police records, Mr. Hamilton shoplifted items from a store in the town of Watertown at around 4:48 p.m. Saturday, and was in custody by 5:21 p.m.
Mr. Hamilton was given an appearance ticket for his charge.
Christopher P. Reynolds, 32, of Watertown, was charged with DWI and aggravated DWI with a child by state police on Monday.
According to police records, Mr. Reynolds was arrested at 12:10 a.m. Monday morning in the city of Watertown, and was given an appearance ticket for his charges.
