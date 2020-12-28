WATERTOWN — Shaun K. Brandon, 26, of 224 Sherman Street, Apt. 3, was charged with second-degree criminal impersonation of a public servant and second-degree criminal trespass by city police on Sunday.
According to police records, at about 8:58 p.m. Sunday, Mr. Brandon knocked on the door of Kathryn E. Lillie’s apartment, and announced himself as a “Watertown Sheriff’s Deputy,” in an attempt to gain access to the apartment. Ms. Lillie opened the door, and Mr. Brandon entered her apartment, against her wishes.
Mr. Brandon was arrested at 10:04 p.m. at his residence, taken to the Jefferson County Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Shawn M. Vanepps, 45, of 24097 State Route 12, Apt. 10, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle without insurance, and failure to dim his lights for oncoming traffic by city police on Sunday.
According to police records, Mr. Vanepps was given appearance tickets for his charges.
Nathen W. Davis, 28, of 37 Bridge Street, Carthage, was charged with petit larceny by city police on Sunday.
According to police records, Mr. Davis stole a box of Best Yet matches, another box of Diamond Strike Any matches, and a package of all-purpose emergency candles, all with a value of $9.16, at about 1:05 p.m. Sunday from the General Store on Bradley Street.
Mr. Davis was taken to the Jefferson County Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Tommy L. Robinson, 24, of LaFargeville, was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment and resisting arrest by state police on Sunday.
According to police records, at 11:24 p.m. Sunday, Mr. Robinson was charged in the village of Alexandria Bay for an incident that occurred that day at about 6:56 p.m. While he was being arrested, police charge that Mr. Robinson resisted. No further information about the arrest was provided.
Kenneth L. Streeter, 61, of Gouverneur, was charged with operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content above 0.08%, and driving while intoxicated by state police Sunday.
According to police records, Mr. Streeter was charged at 10:44 p.m. Sunday in the town of LeRay for an incident first reported at 10:04 p.m.
Mr. Streeter was given an appearance ticket for his charges.
Michael L. Gascon, 32, of Theresa, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt of a court order and an aggravated family offense by state police on Monday.
According to police records, Mr. Gascon was arrested at 4:38 a.m. for an incident first reported to police at 3:56 a.m. in the town of Alexandria. Mr. Gascon was later given an appearance ticket for his charges.
