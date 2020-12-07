WATERTOWN — Lquarius L. Leday, 34, of 232 West Main St., Apt. 53, was charged by city police Sunday with criminal mischief for damaging property and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, at about 7:15 p.m., during an argument, Mr. Leday slapped an iPhone 6 from the hands of Dylan Ubriaco, damaging the screen. He then struck Mr. Ubriaco in the head.
Mr. Leday was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket for his charges.
Keva L. Shenk, 30, of 278 State St., Apt. 6B, was charged by city police Sunday with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.
According to police records, at about 3:35 a.m., Mrs. Shenk broke into the upper apartment at 131 William St., belonging to Jamie Dillen, and stole several Sonoma 100 cigarettes.
Mrs. Shenk was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where she was processed and held pending arraignment. Police say she has a warrant with no extradition from Indiana, and was found to be on parole.
Rosemary C. Moore, 25, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Sunday with seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance.
According to police records, Ms. Moore was charged at 11:09 p.m. in the town of Watertown and was given an appearance ticket for her charge.
Michelle C. Little, 26, of Gouverneur, was charged alongside Ms. Moore by state police Sunday with seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance.
According to police records, Ms. Little was also charged at 11:09 p.m. in the town of Watertown and given an appearance ticket for her charge.
Kristen E. Jorgensen, 39, of Cape Vincent, was charged by state police Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.
According to police records, Ms. Jorgensen was charged at 9:42 a.m. in Cape Vincent and was given an appearance ticket for her charges.
