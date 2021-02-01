WATERTOWN — Aswad M. Khadijah, 41, of 121 William St., Apt. 8, was charged by city police Friday with first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and false personation.
According to police records, during a domestic dispute at about 6 p.m. Thursday, Mr. Khadijah struck Brianna Lanier with a block of wood repeatedly, causing her physical injuries. Mr. Khadijah was also in violation of a stay-away order of protection, issued by Jefferson County Family Court on Dec. 30 of last year, requiring him to stay away from Ms. Lanier.
Police say Mr. Khadijah identified himself first as Tyler Watson and gave a different birthday when questioned by police. Police say the misinformation initially hid the fact that Mr. Khadijah is subject to a stay-away order of protection, and that he has two active warrants for his arrest out from New York City and Florida.
Mr. Khadijah was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending video arraignment Friday. As of Monday, records indicate he’s still in custody at the Jefferson County jail.
Joseph J. Anselmo, 20, of 10134 Fourth Armored Division, Apt. 217, Fort Drum, was charged by city police Sunday with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content, or BAC, above 0.08% and a traffic violation.
According to police records, Mr. Anselmo had a BAC of 0.13%. He was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Jalisa Jackson, 31, of 8711 Noble St., Apt. 2, Evans Mills, was charged by city police Sunday with second-degree harassment.
According to police records, at Samaritan Medical Center, Ms. Jackson kicked Staci Michelson in the abdomen as Ms. Michelson attempted to remove an IV from her.
Ms. Jackson was given an appearance ticket for her charge.
Richard E. Daniels, 43, of Watertown, was charged by state police Sunday with illegally discharging a firearm, criminal mischief and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
According to police records, Mr. Daniels was charged at 6:20 p.m. in the town of Watertown. He was released on his own recognizance, and records indicate the incident is still under investigation.
