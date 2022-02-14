WATERTOWN — Ruth A. Phelps, 33, of 110 Central St., was charged by city police on Sunday with driving while intoxicated, obstructing traffic at an intersection and third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
According to police records, Ms. Phelps was arrested outside the Paddock Arcade on Public Square. Police did not provide her BAC. She was issued traffic tickets for her charges.
Derrick J. Nier, 27, of 651 Olive St., Apt. 2, was charged by city police on Sunday with second-degree menacing with a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
According to police records, at his apartment on Friday Mr. Nier approached a male victim while holding a kitchen knife, making a motion as if he meant to stab the victim. Mr. Nier has previously been convicted of a crime on Sept. 16 of last year in the town of Watertown, making his possession of a weapon a felony.
Mr. Nier was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Gabrielle M. Grunau, 22, of 122 William St., was charged by city police on Sunday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, at about 2:27 a.m. Sunday at 564 State St., Ms. Grunau tackled another female to the ground, and had to be restrained by nearby individuals as she yelled at and tried to fight police officers who responded to the scene.
Ms. Grunau was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Chairat Mainewklang, 37, of Fredonia, Kansas, was charged by state police on Sunday in Pamelia with driving while intoxicated.
Police records indicate Mr. Mainewklang was arrested at 8:27 p.m., and this was his first DWI charge. Police did not provide his blood alcohol content. He was released with an appearance ticket for his charge.
Marlene D. Eyestone, 50, of Watertown was charged by state police on Sunday in Hounsfield with driving while intoxicated.
According to police records, Ms. Eyestone was arrested at about 3:20 p.m., and this was her first DWI charge. Police did not provide her blood alcohol content. She was released with an appearance ticket.
