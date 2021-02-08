WATERTOWN — Scott A. Bisler, 35, of 119 Joseph Lonsway Drive, Apt. A, Clayton, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies Monday with felony driving while intoxicated and a traffic violation.
According to police records, at about 12:04 a.m., Mr. Bisler was driving on County Route 53 in the town of Pamelia when he crossed road hazard markings, causing a nearby sheriff’s deputy to pull him over.
During the traffic stop, deputies say Mr. Bisler admitted to drinking that night and a breath test showed his blood alcohol content, or BAC, was about 0.17%. Because Mr. Bisler was convicted of DWI less than 10 years ago, his charge was automatically elevated to a felony.
Joshua R. Smith, 27, of Evans Mills, was charged by state police Sunday with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC over 0.08%.
According to police records, Mr. Smith was pulled over at about 9:30 p.m. in the town of Rutland. Records indicate Mr. Smith had a previous conviction for operating a motor vehicle with a BAC over 0.08%, elevating his charge from Sunday to a felony.
Mr. Smith was arrested and later released on his own recognizance with an appearance ticket to return to the Rutland Town Court.
Gregory J. Presley, 35, of Denmark, was charged by state police Monday with operating a motor vehicle with a BAC over 0.08% and driving while intoxicated.
According to police records, Mr. Presley was arrested at 4:19 a.m. in the town of Watertown. Records indicate he had two prior DWI convictions within the last 10 years, elevating his charge from Monday to a felony.
Mr. Presley was arrested and later released on his own recognizance with an appearance ticket to return to the Watertown Town Court.
Michael C. Vincent, 39, of Watertown, was charged by state police Sunday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Mr. Vincent was arrested at about 4:08 p.m. in the town of Watertown.
Mr. Vincent was given an appearance ticket to return to the Watertown Town Court for his charge.
Jack G. Iams, 27, of 28 Scotch Grove Road, Pulaski, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies Jan. 21 with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.
According to arrest records, at about 8 a.m. on Jan. 14 at the Cold Creek Apartments on Route 12, Mr. Iams opened a window on the front door of Apt. 109 and unlocked the door. Once inside, Mr. Iams took $900 in cash from Nicole C. Padula’s purse.
Mr. Iams was arraigned in the Ellisburg Town Court and remanded to the Jefferson County jail on $10,000 bail.
Sheri L. Almaletti, 27, of 14 Melrose Place, Apt. 2, Watertown, was arrested by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies Feb. 4 on charges of petit larceny.
According to arrest records, Ms. Almaletti was charged with petit larceny on Feb. 23, 2020, after she walked out of the Route 3 Walmart with $225.04 worth of merchandise without paying. She did not show up for her hearings in court, and a warrant was issued for her arrest on March 12, 2020.
Ms. Almaletti was arrested in Oswego County on Feb. 4 and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies returned her to the Metro-Jefferson County Safety Building that day.
She was released on her own recognizance with an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Watertown Court on Feb. 11.
