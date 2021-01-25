WATERTOWN — Michael D. Williams, 27, of 116 North Indiana Ave., Apt. 2, was charged by city police Sunday with first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, as well as two traffic violations.
According to police records, at about 10:20 p.m., Mr. Williams was pulled over in a traffic stop in the 700 block of State Street. During the stop, officers discovered that Mr. Williams had concealed 35.47 grams of marijuana under the driver’s seat of his vehicle.
Mr. Williams was processed on scene and released with an appearance ticket for his charge, returnable to the Watertown City Court.
Seth J. Hisel, 22, of 126 North Orchard St., Apt. 4, was charged by city police Sunday with second-degree robbery, petit larceny and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, at about 8:56 a.m. at his residence, Mr. Hisel punched Brian Nier several times, then stole two cell phones and $40 in cash from him. Police say all this occurred with the assistance of Jordan Pierce.
Mr. Hisel was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Ricky J. Fisher, 50, of Williamstown, was charged by state police Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt for disobeying a court order.
According to state police records, Mr. Fisher was charged in the town of Ellisburg at 12:05 p.m. for an incident reported Jan. 19.
Mr. Fisher was given an appearance ticket for his charge.
De Onte M. Harrell, 27, of Fort Drum, was charged by state police Sunday with third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and reckless driving.
Police records indicate Mr. Harrell was charged at 7:43 p.m. in the town of Pamelia. He was given an appearance ticket for his charges.
In the same incident, Jerrell D. Greaves, 19, also of Fort Drum, was also charged by state police Sunday with third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and reckless driving.
According to police records, Mr. Greaves was charged at 7:45 p.m. in the town of Pamelia. He was also given an appearance ticket for his charges.
Christopher S. Soules, 29, of Black River, was charged by state police Monday with second-degree obstructing governmental administration, driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI.
According to police records, Mr. Soules was charged at about 12:09 a.m. in the town of Champion, for an incident first reported at 11:45 p.m. Sunday. Mr. Soules was given an appearance ticket for his charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.