WATERTOWN — Dondrell M. Aker, 31, of 729 State St., was charged by city police Monday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon with a previous conviction, unlawful possession of marijuana and a number of motor vehicle violations.
According to police records, at 1:05 a.m., Mr. Aker was driving his vehicle on Gaffney Drive when he was pulled over by city police. Upon searching his vehicle, police say they found Mr. Aker was in possession of a white powdery substance, which tested positive in the field for cocaine. Mr. Aker also had digital scales and packing materials, which police say demonstrates an intent to sell.
According to police records, Mr. Aker also had a 9 mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic pistol in his car, which he was not permitted to own due to a conviction for second-degree menacing he received in January 2020. He also had an unloaded 16-round magazine — considered a large capacity ammunition feeding device — for the pistol.
Police say Mr. Aker also had a set of metal knuckles in the vehicle, which are also unlawful to own if the individual has had a previous criminal conviction.
Police also say Mr. Aker had a cigar wrapping, containing a “leafy green substance,” which tested positive in the field for marijuana.
He was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Colin S. Davis, 25, of 20889 Weaver Road, was charged by city police Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt for disobeying a court order.
According to police records, Mr. Davis violated an order of protection issued out of the Watertown City Court when he texted the protected party at about 6 p.m. Saturday.
Mr. Davis was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Nicholas W. McNight, 27, of 809 Bronson St., was charged by city police Sunday with circumventing an ignition interlock device, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop at a stop sign.
According to police records, Mr. McNight was arrested, processed at the scene and issued traffic tickets returnable to the Watertown City Court.
Ashley L. Fuller, 30, of Hermon, was charged by state police Sunday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Ms. Fuller was arrested at 12:58 p.m. for an incident that occurred at 12:29 p.m. in the town of LeRay.
She was given an appearance ticket for her charge.
Jeremiah A. Matice, 38, of Gouverneur, was also charged by state police Sunday with petit larceny for the same incident Ms. Fuller was charged in.
According to police records, Mr. Matice was arrested at 1:10 p.m. He was also given an appearance ticket.
Brandon M. Cronce, 29, of Watertown, was charged by state police Sunday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Mr. Cronce was charged at 10:20 a.m. for an incident that occurred on Dec. 19, in the city of Watertown.
Mr. Cronce was given an appearance ticket for his charge.
Cheyenne B. Menter, 24, of Watertown, was charged by state police Sunday with intent to fraudulently obtain transportation without paying. According to police records, Ms. Menter was charged at 11:32 a.m. for an incident first reported on Nov. 12.
Ms. Menter was given an appearance ticket for her charges.
Cameron S. Paris, 30, of 657 Bronson St., was charged by Carthage police Sunday with second-degree possession of a forged instrument.
According to police records, Mr. Paris had a forged Jefferson County claim of lien, which he used to defraud Gordon Nadolni, by convincing him to pay a debt that was not valid on Jan. 7, 2020.
Mr. Paris had a warrant out for his arrest, and he was apprehended Sunday by Watertown police. He was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, then turned over to Carthage police.
Mr. Paris was arraigned by video before Theresa Town Court Justice Ed Klepacz, who then remanded Mr. Paris to the Jefferson County jail without bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.