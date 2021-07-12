WATERTOWN — Noah L. Weaver, 38, of 1106 Coffeen St., Apt. C1, was charged by city police Sunday with second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, at about 8:55 p.m. Sunday, Mr. Weaver entered the apartment of Heidi Weaver and remained there illegally after being asked to leave. During a domestic dispute, Mr. Weaver then poked Ms. Weaver in the eye with his index finger. Mr. Weaver was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Cory A. Merritt, 29, of 142 Mechanic St., Apt. 707, was charged by city police Sunday with aggravated contempt of a court order and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, at about 2:05 a.m. Sunday, Mr. Merritt violated a stay-away order of protection held against him by Corinna Bradley when he struck her with a door. The order was first enacted July 2.
Mr. Merritt has a prior charge of first-degree criminal contempt, elevating his Sunday charges to a felony.
Mr. Merritt was arrested, taken to the PSB, processed and held pending arraignment.
Marco A. Backus, 20, of 221 Clinton St., was charged by city police Friday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use it.
According to police records, at about 6:30 p.m. Friday along the 100 block of Arsenal Street, Mr. Backus was knowingly in possession of a collapsible baton and a dagger, both of which are banned by state law.
Mr. Backus was arrested, taken to the PSB, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Amber M. Come, 35, of 405 Arsenal St. was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies Sunday with trespassing.
According to reports, Ms. Come on Saturday remained in the lobby of the PSB despite being told to leave by a sheriff’s deputy. Ms. Come on Saturday evening had been arrested and taken by city police to the PSB, where she was cited for disorderly conduct for allegedly yelling obscenities in the Samaritan Medical Center emergency room lobby.
Ms. Come was released with an appearance ticket for her trespassing charge.
Christian M. Stacy, 35, of 717 West Broadway St., Apt. B4, Fulton, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies Sunday with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content, or BAC, above 0.08% and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
According to arrest records, Mr. Stacy was charged in the village of Chaumont. Deputies did not provide his BAC.
Mr. Stacy was given traffic tickets for his charges and released.
