WATERTOWN — Adam O. Collins, 37, of Redwood, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of .08 or higher, and DWI with two prior convictions, by state police at 11:07 p.m. on Sunday in the village of Clayton.
Casey L. Allen, 29, of Copenhagen, was charged with third degree assault by state police at 8:55 p.m. on Sunday in the town of Champion.
Jon P. Sigouin, 26, of Adams, was charged with aggravated DWI, DWI and DWI: Alcohol or Drugs by state police at 12:11 p.m. on Sunday in the town of Pamelia. A person is charged with aggravated DWI when a test shows that their blood alcohol content is at 0.18 percent or more while driving.
Wayne J. Bell II, 33, of 23442 State Route 37, Apt. 26, was charged with second degree menacing with a weapon, third degree criminal possession of a weapon, second degree harassment, fourth degree criminal mischief and acting in a manner to injure a child by city police at 10:47 a.m. on Sunday.
According to police reports, Mr. Bell chased his mother, Christine Countryman, down the hall of her apartment in Public Square with a knife on Saturday. Police say that Ms. Countryman was pushing Mr. Bell’s three-year-old son in a stroller as he chased her, and his son repeatedly yelled for Mr. Bell to stop. Mr. Bell also allegedly punched his mother in the back during the dispute, and damaged a wall in her apartment. Mr. Bell was previously convicted of a crime on July 1, 2016, making it illegal for him to possess a weapon.
Joshua Monplaisir, 21 of Brooklyn was charged with second degree obstructing governmental administration by state police at 10:21 a.m. on Sunday in the town of Ellisburg.
Tyler E. Dawkins, 27, of 134 Bishop St., was charged with second degree criminal impersonation, second degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, as well as two traffic violations by city police at 6:10 a.m. on Sunday.
