WATERTOWN — Dimitri Q. Jones, 25, of 234 Coffeen St., Apt. 4B, was charged by city police Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.
According to city police, at about 4 p.m. on June 19 at the Adirondack Efficiencies motel on Arsenal Street, Edward Law was attempting to call the police when Mr. Jones slapped the cellphone out of his hands, preventing him from calling law enforcement.
Mr. Jones turned himself in to city police at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket to return to City Court.
Tyshaun J. Driver, 33, of Boyd Street, Watertown, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies Sunday with third-degree possession of a forged instrument, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and two traffic infractions.
According to police records, at about 5:50 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop, where they discovered Mr. Driver had a forged New Jersey drivers license, bearing the name Terry Williams, with Mr. Driver’s photo on it.
Mr. Driver was given an appearance ticket to return to City Court to answer his charge.
