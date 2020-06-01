WATERTOWN — Jennifer M. Hennigan, 34, of 8625 Whitesville Rd., Copenhagen, was charged with theft of services at 5:14 a.m. on Sunday, after police say she attempted to avoid paying her fare for a Yellow Cab ride along with Eric R. Bartholomew.
Mr. Bartholomew was also charged with theft of services.
Rachel R. Mazzola, 35, of 35033 Eddy Rd., Theresa, was charged with petit larceny at 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, after city police allege that she stole $7.50 worth of Benadryl from the Sunoco gas station at 610 State St.
Shawn P. Oleary, 46, of 529 Clay St., was charged with second degree harassment at 11:19 p.m. on Saturday, after city police allege that he harassed Pearl A. Holmes, who he shares an address with. Police say Mr. Oleary was uncooperative and refused to provide any information about himself, and was held in jail pending arraignment.
Natalie K. Weaver, 27, of 10065 Grove St., Copenhagen, was charged with DWI and speeding at 11:18 on Saturday by city police.
Kimberly A. Rehley, 53, of Adams, was charged with DWI and aggravated DWI by state troopers at 1:11 a.m. on Saturday in the town of Henderson. Aggravated DWI is alleged when a driver has a blood alcohol content of 0.18 or more.
