WATERTOWN — Lucas D. Goldie, 33, of 116 Stowe Road, Ogdensburg, was charged by city police Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Mr. Goldie violated a refrain-from order of protection issued against him by a Watertown woman when he texted her about a vehicle.
Mr. Goldie was arrested in the city, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment hearing Sunday. He has since been released with a summons to appear in City Court at a later date.
Robert L. Metz, 58, of Watertown, was charged by state police Sunday with two counts of driving while intoxicated.
According to police records, Mr. Metz was arrested about 11:57 p.m. Sunday in the town of Pamelia. He was given an appearance ticket for his charges.
