WATERTOWN – Jody A. Ashcroft, 50, of 211 Creekwood Drive, Apt. 2, was charged with second-degree criminal trespass and criminal mischief by city police on Sunday.
According to police records, at about 6 p.m. Saturday, Ms. Ashcroft illegally entered an apartment at 209 Creekwood Drive belonging to Nancy Soucy. She also damaged two window screens in Ms. Soucy’s apartment by removing the screens from their frames, doing about $30 in damage.
Ms. Ashcroft was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
James A. Adelman, 25, of Harris, Sullivan County, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest by city police on Sunday.
According to police records, at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Mr. Adelman charged onto the porch of the house at 324 Arlington St. and stood in a threatening way, making the residents believe he was about to fight them.
When police arrive, they say Mr. Adelman then resisted arrest by pulling and pushing officers after he was placed in handcuffs.
Mr. Adelman was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Raymond E. Artz, 44, of Massena, was charged with second-degree scheming to defraud by state police in the town of Alexandria on Sunday.
Police records say Mr. Artz was charged Sunday in a case first reported nearly two years ago, on Aug. 30, 2019.
Police did not say if Mr. Artz was issued a ticket or taken into custody.
