WATERTOWN — Keenan R. Clancy, last known address 278 State St., Apt. 4A, was charged by city police Sunday with criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass.
According to police records, Mr. Clancy used a large piece of wood to repeatedly smash into the door of an apartment at 278 State St. with the intent of entering the apartment, causing significant damage to the door.
Mr. Clancy was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Derek M. Lalone, 21, of 21651 Wrape Road, Carthage, was charged by city police Sunday with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Police say Mr. Lalone was knowingly in possession of a stolen Dewalt drill, battery back and a DieHard/Craftsman jump pack belonging to Nelson Labarge and allegedly intended to give the items away as a gift to an uninvolved third person.
Mr. Lalone was given an appearance ticket for his charge.
Damion M. England, 23, of 1009 Academy St., was charged by city police Sunday with second-degree harassment and third-degree criminal mischief.
Police say Mr. England punched a 20-year-old woman in the face during a domestic dispute. He also smashed the front windshield, drivers-side window, read window and rear-view mirror of the woman’s car with a hammer, causing more than $250 in damage.
Mr. England was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Mikal H. Sanders, 21, of 18 Maywood Terrace, was charged by city police Friday with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child.
Police say Mr. Sanders gave a 19-year-old male a 1-liter bottle of Jim Beam Apple whiskey, knowing the man was under the legal drinking age.
Mr. Sanders turned himself in at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Larry A. Burkhard, 38, of 405 Stone St., was charged by city police Friday with second-degree aggravated harassment and second-degree criminal contempt of a court order.
According to police records, Mr. Burkhard violated the terms of an order of protection placed against him when he sent texts and calls to the protected party threatening to hurt their boyfriend.
Mr. Burkhard was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Robert M. Cole, 26, of 619 New York Ave., was charged by city police Friday with second-degree criminal contempt of a court order.
According to police records, Mr. Cole knowingly violated the terms of a stay-away order of protection issued against him when he had the protected party in his car as a passenger Friday afternoon.
Mr. Cole was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Jeremy A. Snyder, 38, of Rodman, was charged by state police Sunday with second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree criminal contempt of a court order and acting in a manner to injure a child.
Mr. Snyder was arrested in the town of Adams on Sunday for an incident reported Saturday. He was released on his own recognizance.
Omar A. Ochoa, 49, of North Adams, Mass., was charged by state police Sunday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Police did not provide Mr. Ochoa’s blood alcohol content, but a BAC of 0.18% or higher is required for a charge of aggravated DWI.
Mr. Ochoa was released with an appearance ticket for his charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.