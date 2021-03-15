WATERTOWN — Damien D. Price, 29, of 22163 Riverbend Drive East, was charged by city police Sunday with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content, or BAC, above 0.08%, refusing to take a breath test and two other traffic infractions.
According to police records, Mr. Price was arrested in the 800 block of Washington Street and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building. Although he initially refused to provide a breath sample during the traffic stop, Mr. Price did submit a sample at the PSB, which showed he had a BAC of 0.10%.
Mr. Price was released to military police custody with five traffic tickets returnable to City Court.
Teeonka L. Bryant, 40, of 11 Public Square, Apt. 502, was charged by city police Sunday with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle with alcohol, DWI, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC above 0.08% and using another vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
According to police records, Ms. Bryant was driving in the 100 block of Arcade Street when she was stopped by police. A breath test showed that her BAC was 0.12%.
As Ms. Bryant was previously convicted of aggravated DWI on Aug. 26, 2016, the charge of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle was elevated to a felony.
Ms. Bryant was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Andrew P. Lake, 21, of Watertown, was charged by state police Sunday with criminal mischief with intent to damage property.
According to police records, Mr. Lake was arrested in the village of Carthage for a charge that was first reported on July 3 of last year in the town of Diana, Lewis County.
Mr. Lake was arrested, then issued an appearance ticket for his charge.
