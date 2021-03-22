WATERTOWN — Kevin T. Maguire, 33, of 1030 Arsenal St., Apt. 415, was charged by city police Sunday with criminal possession of a controlled substance.
According to police records, at 8:32 p.m. at 224 Palmer St., Mr. Maguire had five adderall tablets and two alprazolam tablets in a clear plastic bag in his pocket.
Mr. Maguire was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Brandy N. Beach, 37, of Watertown, was charged by state police Sunday with resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.
According to police records, Ms. Beach was arrested at 5:40 p.m. in the city of Watertown and was released with an appearance ticket returnable to City Court.
