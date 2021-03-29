WATERTOWN — Ryan A. Barbosa, 26, of 24098 Route 12, Apt. 12B, was charged by city police Monday with petit larceny. According to police records, Mr. Barbosa took an egg salad sandwich from the Sunoco at 430 Factory St., ate it inside the shop and refused to pay.
Mr. Barbosa, who officers noted was under the influence of alcohol at the time, was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket to return to City Court.
Jackie Rasmussen, 30, of 20609 Burnup Road, Felts Mills, was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, three counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and four counts of petit larceny by city police on Monday.
According to a release from the Watertown city police department, on March 25, officers began investigating two reported burglaries at the Mavis Tire location on Arsenal Street and at the Inn at 81 motel, also on Arsenal Street. Through their investigation, they found that Ms. Rasmussen had entered the Mavis Tire location illegally and stole tools with a value of over $1,000. She then later illegally entered The Inn at 81 and stole a number of food items.
Ms. Rasmussen was arrested, taken to the Jefferson County public safety building, arraigned and released on bail Monday.
Michael E. Enslow, 43, of 103 Creekwood Drive, Apt. 6, was charged by city police Sunday with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, using another vehicle without an ignition interlock device and two other traffic infractions.
According to police records, Mr. Enslow was operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and is required to use a vehicle with an ignition interlock device, which tests a driver’s blood alcohol content, or BAC, before the vehicle can start.
Mr. Enslow was processed on scene and given traffic tickets for his charges.
Andre R. Baptista, 46, of Syracuse, was charged by state police Saturday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC over 0.08% and driving while intoxicated.
According to police records, Mr. Baptista was stopped by troopers in the town of Adams. As Mr. Baptista has had a previous conviction for weapons possession, his charge from Sunday was elevated to a felony.
Mr. Baptista was held in state trooper custody pending an arraignment hearing.
Adonis J. Jefferson, 25, of Matteson, Ill., was charged by state police Saturday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
According to police records, Mr. Jefferson was arrested in the town of Orleans at about 5:58 p.m. Saturday. He was arrested and processed, then released with an appearance ticket for his charge.
