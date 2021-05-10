WATERTOWN — David W. Graham, 53, of West Main Street, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies Saturday with second-degree harassment and third-degree stalking.
Deputies said that he called the unidentified victim numerous times Saturday in the town of Watertown, despite having been advised previously not to contact her. He also allegedly followed the victim’s vehicle, placing her in fear of physical harm.
He was arraigned in City Court and released on his own recognizance. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the alleged victim.
Malik R. Youmans, 25, of 497 Newell St., Apt. 102, was charged by city police Sunday with second-degree harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
It’s alleged that at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday at his residence, he put his hands around the neck of Imani Cooper and applied pressure and that he slammed her head into the ground, causing abrasions to her neck. It’s also alleged that he took Ms. Cooper’s phone as she tried to call 911 for emergency assistance during the domestic incident. He is due to answer the charges in City Court.
Richard M. Becker, 34, of 497 Newell St., Apt. 209, was charged by city police Friday with second-degree harassment, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
It’s alleged that at about 7:35 p.m. Friday at his residence, he slapped Monica Walldroff in the face and spit on her face during a domestic incident. He also allegedly blocked the only exit from the apartment and pinned her down on a couch. He was charged with criminal mischief for allegedly ripping her sweater.
He is due to answer the charges in City Court.
Kimberly A. Gumm, 40, of 125 Scio St., was charged by city police at about 5 p.m. Friday with petit larceny.
It’s alleged that placed miscellaneous merchandise valued at $102.40 in a backpack at Dollar General, 1222 Arsenal St., and left the store without paying for the items.
She was issued an appearance ticket for City Court.
Donald C. Valente, 63, Dexter, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Saturday with aggravated driving while intoxicated.
His blood alcohol content, or BAC, was not available, but aggravated DWI is charged when a motorist’s BAC is alleged to be 0.18% or above. A BAC of 0.08% is considered proof of intoxication under state law.
He was stopped at about 6:26 p.m. Saturday on Route 289 in the town of Ellisburg and issued an appearance ticket for Ellisburg Town Court.
Adediran T. Dare, 32, of 25353 Virginia Smith Drive, Apt. 5, Calcium, was charged by city police Friday with DWI.
He was also cited with failing to use a designated lane. His BAC was alleged to 0.12%.
He was stopped at 10:30 p.m. Friday along the 700 block of Pearl Street and then turned over to military police with an appearance ticket for City Court.
