WATERTOWN — Markesha L.B. Clark, 21, of 309 Mill St., Apt. 506, was charged by city police Monday with first-degree reckless endangerment.
According to police records, at about 1:48 a.m. Monday, Ms. Clark drove her 2010 Ford Focus at Alisa Riney, who was on the sidewalk along the 400 block of Mill Street. Ms. Clark struck Ms. Riney, who was injured and put at risk of death after the incident.
Ms. Clark was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Dominic A. Rima, 41, of 32749 Elmridge Road, Philadelphia, was charged by city police Sunday with petit larceny and second-degree criminal trespass.
According to arrest records, on Oct. 15, 2019, Mr. Rima broke into the apartment of Charles Parrott at 661 Factory St. and stole coffee creamer, as well as other unidentified objects.
Mr. Rima was arrested on a warrant issued April 20, and was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with appearance tickets.
Bruce L. Williams, 44, of 816 Boyd St., Upper Apt., was charged by city police Sunday with criminal obstruction of breathing.
According to arrest records, at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Mr. Williams grabbed Isaiah L. Williams by the throat, causing Isaiah to have difficulty breathing and to gasp for air.
Mr. Williams was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending arraignment.
Christopher W. Conklin, 42, of 25359 Hinds Road, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content, or BAC, above 0.08%, driving while intoxicated, first degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a traffic violation.
According to police records, Mr. Conklin was stopped by police after he failed to keep within the proper lane on Arsenal Street. Police did not provide his BAC.
He was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with appearance tickets for his charges.
Joshua D. Winkempleck, 35, of 504 Adelaide St., Carthage, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies Thursday with second-degree criminal trespass.
According to police records, Mr. Winkempleck was arrested at 23009 Alexandria St., Wilna, after he entered an unnamed victims house at about 1 p.m., then hid behind a closed and locked bedroom door within the house when the owner returned home.
Mr. Winkempleck was given an appearance ticket to return to the Wilna Town Court for his charges.
Jarrad C. Hopper, 29, of 707 State St., Apt. 3, Watertown, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies Sunday with second-degree harassment, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
According to police records, Mr. Hopper was arrested at about 5:16 p.m. Sunday at the Blizzard Barn ice cream shop. Deputies did not provide more information about his arrest.
Mr. Hopper was given appearance tickets to return to the LeRay Town Court for his charges.
