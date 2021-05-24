WATERTOWN — Jordan S. Mallette, 32, of 22682 Duffy Road, was charged by city police Sunday with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content, or BAC, above 0.08%, driving while intoxicated and operating an unregistered vehicle.
According to police records, Mr. Mallette was driving in the 100 block of Park Drive when police stopped him. Mr. Mallette’s BAC was measured at 0.14%.
He was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Curtney J. Smith, 30, of 646 Emerson St., was charged by city police Saturday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police did not specify which drugs Mr. Smith is accused of operating a vehicle under the influence of.
He was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Danielle D. Misercola, 35, of Henderson, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies Friday with aggravated driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC above 0.08% and driving while intoxicated.
According to police records, Ms. Misercola was driving on Route 3 in Hounsfield when troopers stopped her after witnessing an unsafe lane change.
Troopers did not provide Ms. Misercola’s BAC, but a BAC at or above 0.18% is required for a charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Ms. Misercola was given appearance tickets for her charges.
Bradley A. Lettiere, 32, of Sackets Harbor, was charged by state police Sunday with driving while ability-impaired.
According to police records, Ms. Lettiere was charged while driving in the town of Hounsfield while under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the same time.
Mr. Lettiere was given an appearance ticket for his charge.
Joshua A. Murdock, 38, of Watertown, was charged by state police Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
According to police records, the paraphernalia Mr. Murdock had in his possession was a set of scales.
He was given an appearance ticket for his charges.
Derek J. Meunier, 31, of Dexter, was charged by state police Monday with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle while using alcohol, driving while intoxicated with two previous convictions within the last ten years, and circumventing an ignition interlock device.
Police did not provide more details of Mr. Meunier’s arrest.
He was taken into custody at 12:15 a.m. Monday in the town of Alexandria and held pending an arraignment hearing.
