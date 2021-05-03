WATERTOWN — Robert M. Cole, 26, of 619 New York Ave., was charged by city police Sunday with third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, at about 9 a.m. Sunday, Mr. Cole grabbed Nichole Burns, slammed her against a wall and threw her into a hamper at her home on Haley Street. He also knowingly broke her iPhone 11, a chair and a hamper, all with a combined value of $770.
Mr. Cole was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, and held in county jail pending an arraignment hearing Wednesday, according to city police.
Kevin B. Youmans, 21, of 177 Mechanic St., Apt. 2, was charged by city police Sunday with trespassing.
According to police records, at about 11 p.m. Saturday, Mr. Youmans was standing outside the front doors of the Best Western hotel on Washington Street. The hotel desk clerk asked him to leave, but he remained outside.
Mr. Youmans was arrested and processed on scene, then released with an appearance ticket for the charge.
Ashley S. Sanchez, 36, of 427 Cross St., was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies April 27 with petit larceny.
Deputies say Ms. Sanchez stole items from the Walmart on Route 3, but did not provide more information.
Ms. Sanchez was released with an appearance ticket for the charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.