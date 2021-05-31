WATERTOWN — Michael W. Hutt, 56, of 305 Gotham St., Apt. 5, was charged by city police Sunday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Arsenal and Meadow streets, Mr. Hutt entered the road to panhandle and disrupted traffic.
Mr. Hutt was processed on scene and released with an appearance ticket for his charge.
Hilary C. Hubbard, 31, of 330 E. Flower Ave., was charged by city police Friday with three counts of acting in a manner to injure a child.
According to police records, Ms. Hubbard allowed her three children, ages 11, 8 and 3, to live in “deplorable conditions.”
Ms. Hubbard was charged at about 1:49 p.m. Friday at 1737 East Burns Ave. in the East Hills apartment complex. She was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, fingerprinted, processed and released with an appearance ticket for her charges.
Megan A. Clement, 42, of Watertown, was charged by state police Sunday with petit larceny.
Police records show Ms. Clement was arrested at 6:08 p.m. Friday in the city of Watertown for an incident first reported on May 23.
She was given an appearance ticket for her charges.
