WATERTOWN — Darvin C. Mitchell, 32, of Watertown, was charged by state police Sunday with third-degree criminal trespassing.
According to arrest records, Mr. Mitchell is accused of trespassing in an enclosed property in the town of Pamelia. He was arrested at about 7:05 p.m.
Mr. Mitchell was issued an appearance ticket for his charge.
