WATERTOWN— Jordan T. Turner, 33, of 432 West Mullin St., was charged by city police Sunday with two counts of third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury.
According to police records, at about 1:10 a.m. Sunday at an address along the 100 block of South Orchard Street, Mr. Turner struck Megan Gayton, 23, in her eye, causing significant swelling and discoloration. He then also struck Jessica Turner, 30, in her mouth, causing swelling, skin breakage and bleeding.
Mr. Turner was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending a video arraignment hearing.
Francis G. Richardson, 27, of 657 Olive St., was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies Sunday with DWI and speeding.
According to police records, Ms. Richardson was pulled over along the 1000 block of Arsenal Street and was given an appearance ticket for her charges.
John W. Carroll, 21, of 10234 Fourth Armored Division Drive, Fort Drum, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies Sunday with DWI and a number of traffic infractions.
According to police records, Mr. Carroll was arrested in Hounsfield after officers observed him failing to keep right, traveling at a speed imprudent for road conditions and using a mobile phone while driving. Mr. Carroll, who is a soldier stationed on Fort Drum, was given an appearance ticket for his charges and released to military custody.
