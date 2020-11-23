WATERTOWN — Crystal K. Crosbie, 43, Great Bend, was charged Sunday evening with burglary and multiple counts of petit larceny.
According to police records, Ms. Crosbie intentionally stole a shipping box containing a Pennzoni card display belonging to the victim, Patricia Herman, knowing she had no right or reasonable grounds to do so. Ms. Crosbie also allegedly stole a shipping box containing two bags of HUEL powder and a wicker basket containing personal items belonging to Valerie Laclair, and another shipping box containing a pair of Lauren Conrad boots, a Croft and Barrow boots, hat and mittens set, pink fleece leggings and pink microfleece leggings belonging to Mallory Augustus.
Ms. Crosbie also allegedly stole a decorative sign belonging to Mayor Jeffery E. Smith from the front porch of his residence on Keyes Avenue in Watertown.
Jireh D. Finney, 28, Watertown, was charged Sunday evening with second-degree strangulation, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to cause physical injury, second-degree menacing with a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon following a previous conviction.
According to police records, Mr. Finney placed Paige Johnson in a rear choke hold using his forearm to apply pressure to her neck and throat, causing her to not be able to breathe and lose consciousness for about five to 10 seconds during a domestic incident, as well as grabbing her by her hair, pulling her to the floor and using both hands to apply pressure to her neck. Mr. Finney also allegedly struck Ms. Johnson in the face, head and neck with closed fists several times, causing both her top and bottom lip to split open and bleed, as well as bruising and substantial swelling around her left eye and face, causing substantial pain. According to records, Mr. Finney also threatened Ms. Johnson and said he was going to stab and kill her while grabbing a kitchen knife, causing her to fear serious physical injury and death.
Mr. Finney was held pending video arraignment at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and is currently on parole.
Jeremiah J. Shinkle, 36, Watertown, was charged at 6:44 p.m. Sunday with aggravated driving while intoxicated and following too close on LeRay Street. His blood alcohol content was alleged to be 0.23 percent, which is above the state’s minimum legal level of 0.18 percent to warrant an aggravated DWI count. A BAC of 0.08 percent or above is considered proof of intoxication under state law. Mr. Shinkle was issued and appearance ticket for City Court.
