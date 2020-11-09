WATERTOWN — Kareem C. Jones, 21, of 1111 State St., was charged by city police Sunday with third-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation.
According to police records, at 5:23 a.m. on Saturday at their shared State Street address, Mr. Jones punched Christopher A. Riley, 30, in his face several times and pushed him off a raised porch, causing Mr. Riley to suffer a concussion and a number of abrasions.
Police say Mr. Jones then placed his hands around Mr. Riley’s neck and squeezed, cutting off air and blood flow.
Mr. Jones was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and given an appearance ticket for his charges.
Christopher A. Riley, 30, of 1111 State St., was charged by city police Sunday with resisting arrest and violating the conditions of his sentence.
According to police records, at 5:46 a.m. on Saturday, police attempted to arrest Mr. Riley while he was inside of his vehicle. Police say Mr. Riley refused to get out of his vehicle when asked, and held onto the seat and pulled away when officers attempted to remove him from the car.
Mr. Riley was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and turned over to the custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Vincenza E. Gillan, 21, of 81 Park St., Gouverneur, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief for the intentional damage of property.
According to arrest records, on Oct. 24 in the Walmart parking lot, Ms. Gillan cut a Confederate flag and a 2nd Amendment flag off a truck belonging to Ozzie Foster, and stole them. The two flags had a combined value of $40.
Ms. Gillan was taken into custody at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Benny J. Wright, 25, of 145 South Midler Ave., Syracuse, was arrested by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies Saturday at the Jefferson/Oswego County line.
Mr. Wright was arraigned by video call and released on his own recognizance.
Nicholas D. Rafus, 35, of 246 Central St., was charged by city police Saturday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, at about 7:50 p.m. Saturday, Mr. Rafus shouted at his neighbor, causing a disturbance for a number of areas residents.
Mr. Rafus was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
