WATERTOWN — Miguel K. Ramirez, 19, of 11 Public Square, Apt. 309, was charged Sunday by city police with second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Mr. Ramirez punched Kimberly Felton repeatedly in the face during a domestic incident. Mr. Ramirez was issued a summons for the charge.
Ladhanda U. Dunham, 31, of 707 Academy St., was charged Sunday by city police with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.
According to police records, Ms. Dunham attempted to close the door on a uniformed police officers and prevent them from entering her apartment to locate and retrieve her 5-month-old child. Officers and the child’s father were attempting to gain custody of the child from Ms. Dunham.
Ms. Dunham was taken to the county public safety building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Sierra L. Donley, 23, of 1620 Huntington St., Apt. N3, was charged Sunday by city police with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content, of BAC, at or above 0.08%, and violation for having no or inadequate lights on her vehicle.
According to police records, Ms. Donley had a BAC of 0.14%, although it’s unclear how or when that test was administered.
Ms. Donley was taken to the county public safety building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Robbie L. Dake, 40, of Watertown, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Sunday by state police in Watertown.
According to police reports, Mr. Dake was arrested and issued an appearance ticket for the charge.
George J. Hitter, 60, of Adams, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief Sunday by state police in Adams.
Police records state Mr. Hitter was arrested and issued an appearance ticket for the charge.
Samantha J. Frickey, 27, of Watertown, was charged with seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance Sunday by state police in Watertown.
Keith A. McGhee, 30, of Antwerp, was also charged with seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance Sunday by state police in the same incident.
Both Ms. Frickey and Mr. McGhee were arrested and issued appearance tickets for their charges.
Mark D. Sweet, 65, of Rodman, was charged with third-degree criminal trespass Sunday by state police in Rodman.
Mr. Sweet was arrested and issued an appearance ticket for his charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.