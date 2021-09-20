WATERTOWN — Israel A. Galavitz, 27, of 308 Emjay Way, Apt. 308, Carthage, was charged by city police Saturday with second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct.
According to police records, Mr. Galavitz was arrested for disorderly, violent behavior outside of a business in the 300 block of Arsenal Street and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building for processing.
There, Mr. Galavitz spit mixture of blood and saliva at city police Officer Travis K. Workman, leading to his harassment charge.
He was given two appearance tickets for his charges and turned over to the custody of Fort Drum Military Police.
Hannah M. Heath, 25, of 47978 County Route 1, Redwood, was charged by city police Saturday with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
According to police records, Ms. Heath was pulled over for a headlight equipment violation on Mill Street when she was found to be driving on a suspended license.
She was processed at the scene and released with an appearance ticket.
Jason G. Reed, 44, of 39147 Route 3, Carthage, was charged by city police Saturday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
According to police records, Mr. Reed was pulled over on Arsenal Street. He was given an appearance ticket and released at the scene.
Christopher M. Thompson, 27, of Watertown, was charged by state police on Saturday with second-degree vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated.
According to state police records, Mr. Thompson was arrested Saturday at about 12:35 p.m. in the town of Adams in connection with an incident from July 23 in the town of Hounsfield.
Troopers did not provide more details about the incident. Mr. Thompson issued a criminal summons for his charges.
