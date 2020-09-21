WATERTOWN — Kirsten N. Kimberlin, 20, of 271 State St., Apt. 305, was charged with disorderly conduct Sunday by city police.
According to police reports, at about 9 p.m., Ms. Kimberlin shouted obscenities at a man on the sidewalk in the 200 block of State Street. She continued to yell at the male after uniformed police officers told her to stop.
Ms. Kimberlin was taken to the county public safety building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Charles D. Woodrum, 18, of 119 State Place, Lower Apt., was charged with second-degree harassment Sunday by city police.
According to police records, Mr. Woodrum struck a police officer on their inner arm, then attempted to pull away from the officer, grabbed another officer by their vest and laid on his arms to avoid being put in handcuffs.
Mr. Woodrum was taken to the county public safety building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Daniel P. Doolen, Jr., 29, of 415 Gotham St., Apt. 1, was charged with criminal contempt Sunday by city police.
According to police records, Mr. Doolen violated a stay-away order of protection held against him when he was present at the protected party’s home during a domestic incident.
Mr. Doolen was taken to the county public safety building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Mr. Doolen was also charged with third-degree criminal trespass Sunday by state police before he was arrested by city police.
Alyssa M. Gardner, 29, of 29595 Route 12, was charged with two counts of petit larceny Sunday by city police.
According to police reports, on May 16, Ms. Gardner stole $10 from the wallet of Erika Bridgette while both women were at the Colonial Laundromat on State Street.
Then, on July 16, Ms. Gardner also stole $500 worth of groceries from the Tops supermarket on Washington Street, when she walked out of the store with the groceries in her cart without paying for them.
Ms. Gardner was taken to the county public safety building, processed and held pending arraignment.
