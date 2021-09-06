WATERTOWN — A number of arrests by state police over the weekend involved threats and violence to children in both domestic and non-domestic conflicts.
Lapaige D. Butkey, 33, of Fort Drum, was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old, a misdemeanor, by state police on Saturday.
The incident that led to the allegation was not a domestic conflict, according to the police’s online activity log.
It took place at about 3 p.m. on Saturday in the town of Watertown.
Mr. Butkey was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
No further details were provided.
Brent M. Raymond, 19, of Philadelphia, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree aggravated harassment for threatening someone in a “non-domestic” incident that involved endangering a child.
According to the state police online activity log, the alleged incident took place on July 15 at about 8 p.m.
The police charged Mr. Raymond on Saturday at about 4 p.m. in the town of Pamelia.
He was released on his own recognizance.
No further information was provided.
Zachary T. Biondie, 27, of Evans Mills, was charged by state police with third-degree assault with the intention of causing physical injury, on Sunday at about 10:30 p.m.
The domestic incident that led to the charge was reported on Saturday at about 4:40 a.m.
No further details were provided.
Mary J. Lutz, 57, of Waterloo was charged with misdemeanor first-offense DWI by state police on Saturday at about 9 p.m.
Ms. Lutz was in Alexandria Bay when she was stopped.
She was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
No further details were provided.
Timothy W. Lalonde, 34, of Astoria, was charged with first-offense DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08%, both misdemeanors, on Saturday at about 1:30 a.m. by state police.
Mr. Lalonde was driving in the town of Clayton when he was stopped.
He was issued tickets to appear in court at a later date.
No further details were provided.
Gregory K. Kibe, 57, of Pierrepont Manor, was charged with first-offense DWI and operating a vehicle with a BAC of .08%, both misdemeanors.
The state police stopped Mr. Kibe in the town of Alexandria at about 12:40 a.m. Saturday.
No further details were provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.