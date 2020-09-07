Natasha M. Bender, 34, 218 Dodge Ave., Sackets Harbor, was charged by sheriff’s deputies a half-dozen times after she allegedly tried to have a child drive a vehicle because she was intoxicated, then resisted arrest and threatened a police officer with a butcher knife.
At about midnight on Sept. 2, Ms. Bender was at her home when she allegedly attempted to have a 14-year-old drive a vehicle to Ohio because she was too intoxicated to drive. When sheriff’s deputies went to arrest her about three house later, a report states she had a butcher knife with the alleged intent she was going to use it on the deputy. She allegedly said she was going to kill the deputy because he was a “threat,” the report states.
She was charged with menacing a peace officer, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She was arrested and later released on her own recognizance.
Everton A. Johnson, 25, 15 Johnstown Road, Gouverneur, was charged by Watertown city police with second-degree criminal trespassing after he allegedly entered and remained at 121 William St. unlawfully.
Mr. Johnson was arrested on Sunday at about 8:15 p.m. He was also charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after allegedly possessing 0.62 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket.
He was taken to jail and then later released with a ticket to appear in city court on Dec. 10.
Samantha L. Webb-Carter, 31, 914 Remington St., was charged by city police with petit larceny after she allegedly stole a total of $27.96 worth of items from Kinney Drugs on Washington Street.
At about 2 p.m. on Friday, Ms. Webb-Carter allegedly stole a Peach Tea beverage, skin care cream, manicure gel and eye tattoo makeup from the store. She was arrested at about 7:22 p.m. on Friday, taken to jail and later released with a ticket to appear in city court on Dec. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.