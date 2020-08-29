WATERTOWN — Brian L. Friend, 37, 3 Public Square, was charged by sheriff’s deputies with two counts of petit larceny and two counts of trespassing after he allegedly stole items and helped others steal items from Walmart and Sam’s Club.
Mr. Friend was arrested on Friday at about 8:30 p.m. after having allegedly stole $15.42 worth of merchandise from the Walmart on Route 3. Sheriff’s deputies also allege he aided and abetted two people in stealing $118.22 worth of merchandise from Sam’s Club by helping conceal items.
He was issued a ticket to appear in town court on Oct. 1.
Fabian A. Sanders, 35, 127 Neptune Ave., Neptune City, N.J., was charged by sheriff’s deputies with second-degree criminal contempt after allegedly violating a stay-away order of protection.
Mr. Sanders was arrested on Monday in the village of Cape Vincent after allegedly text messaging the protected party.
He was issued a ticket to appear in Town of Cape Vincent Court on Oct. 15.
