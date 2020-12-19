WATERTOWN — Brooks R. Clark, 27, 1117 Holcomb St., was charged by city police Friday with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
According to a police report, on Wednesday evening, Ms. Clark possessed stolen property belonging to Kaela Knoell. She was arrested Friday evening and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court on Jan. 7.
Lucas D. Goldie, 32, 116 Stowe Road, was charged by city police Friday with endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree strangulation.
At about 8:30 p.m. Thursday along Alexandra Meadows in the city, Mr. Goldie allegedly choked a woman for 30 seconds. He’s also alleged to have prevented the victim from communicating with emergency assistance by breaking her iPhone, valued at roughly $350, over his knee during the domestic incident. He allegedly endangered the welfare of a 10-month-old child by keeping the child in a close proximity to the domestic incident.
Mr. Goldie was arrested Friday and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Brittney A. Kirk, 33, 6388 Pine Grove Road, Glenfield, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Friday with petit larceny and trespassing after she allegedly stole $119.54 worth of items from the Walmart store in Watertown.
At about 3 p.m. Friday, Ms. Kirk allegedly attempted to exit the store with the 18 items without paying for them.
She was arrested and issued a ticket to appear in court in January.
Lori J. Durham, 63, 6388 Pine Grove Road, Glenfield, was charged by sheriff’s deputies with petit larceny after she allegedly stole more than $80 of items from Walmart.
At about 3 p.m. Friday, Ms. Durham allegedly stole four items totaling $83.04 from the Walmart store in Watertown.
She was arrested and issued a ticket to appear in court in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.