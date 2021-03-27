WATERTOWN – Carey R. Gorman, 35, of 302 Central Street, Upper Apt., was charged with second-degree harassment by city police on Friday.
According to police records, Ms. Gorman threw a piece of hollow plastic tubing at Morgan Lasell, striking her in the forehead, at about 11:50 p.m. on March 12 in Apt. 1 of 302 Central Street.
Ms. Gorman was given an appearance ticket to return to Watertown city court at a later date.
Kesha T. Vereen, 34, who is homeless, was charged with false personation by city police on Wednesday.
According to police records, at 5:05 a.m. Wednesday at the Colonial Laundromat on North Massey Street, Ms. Vereen provided uniformed officers with a false name and birthday when asked, in an attempt to prevent officers from discovering that there were several warrants for her arrest.
Ms. Vereen was arrested, taken to the Jefferson County public safety building, processed and released with an appearance ticket to return to Watertown city court.
Paige E. Hillard, 19, of 126 Bridge Street, Theresa, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a traffic infraction by city police on Friday.
According to police records, Ms. Hillard was operating her vehicle with the headlights out at 11:18 p.m. Friday on Stone Street, when police pulled her over and found she did not have a valid license.
Ms. Hillard was given an appearance ticket to return to Watertown city court.
Collen A. Bellnier, 55, of Evans Mills, was charged with driving while intoxicated by state police on Friday in the town of Watertown.
Troopers did not provide Ms. Bellnier’s blood alcohol content, but a person is considered legally intoxicated when their BAC is measured at 0.08% or higher.
Jeremy F. Snyder, 36, of Black River, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child by state police on Friday in the town of Rutland.
According to police records, Mr. Snyder was arrested and held pending an arraignment hearing.
