WATERTOWN — Xavier W. Brown, 25, 9214 York St. D, was charged Friday by city police with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment.
According to a police report, on Aug. 17, Mr. Brown was at 416 Michigan Ave., when he allegedly struck a woman in the face repeatedly during a domestic incident, during which a 13-year-old boy watched from roughly 10 feet away.
Mr. Brown was arrested at about 6:05 p.m. on Friday. He was processed in jail and held pending a video arraignment hearing.
Caleb A. Bellinger, 30, 430 Grove St., was charged by city police with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a traffic violation on Friday.
Mr. Bellinger was arrested during a traffic stop on West Main Street at about 9:45 p.m. He was processed at the scene and later released with two tickets to appear in City Court on Oct. 8.
Shawn S. Snyder, 47, 29822 Route 3, Rutland, was charged by sheriff’s deputies with fourth-degree criminal mischief after he allegedly damaged a bedroom door during a domestic incident Saturday morning.
Mr. Snyder was arrested at about 2:15 a.m. at 29038 Route 3, Rutland, after the alleged domestic incident with his mother, Shire Snyder.
He was arraigned in Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.