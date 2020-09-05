WATERTOWN — Cory J. Hicks, 31, 1117 Holcomb St. 3, was charged by city police with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment after he allegedly pushed a woman against a wall and damaged her TV during a domestic incident in August.
Mr. Hicks was arrested at about 1 a.m. on Saturday. He is alleged to have damaged Brooks R. Clark’s 200-dollar TV and to have pushed her against a wall on Aug. 27. Mr. Hicks was taken to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing in city court.
Lucius P. Percy, 26, 243 Sterling St., was charged by city police with petit larceny after he allegedly stole a Mountain Dew on Friday from the General Store at 816 Bradley St.
Mr. Percy was arrested at about 9 a.m., taken to jail and later released with a ticket to appear in city court on Oct. 15.
Jeffrey S. Young, 45, 19754 Route 3, was charged by city police with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Mr. Young was arrested during a traffic stop on Friday at about 2:50 p.m. at 700 Leray St. He was processed at the scene and then released with a ticket to appear in city court on Sept. 23.
A bench warrant was executed on Scott F. Langdon, 48, 926 W. Main St., on Friday. Mr. Langdon was arrested at about 6:20 p.m., taken to jail and held pending a video arraignment.
Kenneth D. Lance, 31, 16775 Michael Road, Adams, was charged on Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with violating probation.
Mr. Lance was arrested at about midnight and held in jail pending a hearing in county court.
