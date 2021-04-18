WATERTOWN – Jarrod C. Randall, 37, of 114 Seymour Street, was charged with second and third-degree criminal trespass by Watertown city police Saturday.
According to police records, Mr. Randall is accused of violating a refrain-from order of protection issued by Judge Eric Swartz at the Watertown City Court. Police say on Friday at about 12:58 a.m., Mr. Randall entered Alissa A. Randall’s apartment on Katherine Street, in direct opposition to the order of protection Ms. Randall has against him.
Mr. Randall was arrested at the Jefferson County Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment in city court.
Walter J. Herscap, 70, of 142 Mechanic Street, Apt. 1105, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt by city police on Saturday.
According to police records, Mr. Herscap violated the terms of a stay-away order of protection issued against him in family court. Police say at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday, Mr. Herscap contacted the protected party Kaylee Gates by phone and left a voicemail message. He was arrested at his home and taken to the Jefferson County Public Safety Building, where he was held pending a video arraignment hearing.
Qwaterria R. Upshur, 23, of 26861 Anable Ave, Evans Mills, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle by city police on Friday.
According to police records, Ms. Upshur was driving in the 1200 block of Arsenal Street when she was stopped.
She was arrested on-scene and given an appearance ticket to return to city court at a later date.
Amy L. Cady, 50, of Philadelphia, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt for violating a court order by state police on Saturday.
According to police records, Ms. Cady was arrested in the village of Philadelphia for an incident first reported at 5:17 p.m. earlier that day. Police say they are still investigating the incident, and Ms. Cady was released with an appearance ticket.
