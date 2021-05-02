WATERTOWN – Mikayla L. Rooney, 20, of 6377 State Route 3, Natural Bridge, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle by city police on Saturday.
According to police records, Ms. Rooney was stopped on Washington Street for having no visible stop lights on her vehicle, where police found she was also driving without a valid license.
Ms. Rooney was processed on scene and given an appearance ticket for her charges.
Crystal K. Crosbie, 43, of 32650 State Route 3, Great Bend, was charged with petit larceny by city police on Saturday.
According to police records, Ms. Crosbie stole $128.86 worth of merchandise from the Kinney Drugs store on State Street by concealing the items in her purse and leaving the store without paying.
Ms. Crosbie, who is on probation according to arrest records and also had an active warrant out for her arrest, was taken to the Jefferson County public safety building, processed and held pending an arraignment hearing held Saturday.
Megan N. Ferguson-Blasdell, 31, of 177 Casey Street, was charged with petit larceny by city police on Friday.
According to police records, Ms. Ferguson-Blasdell stole a box of laxatives worth $6.99 from the Kinney Drugs store on Coffeen Street.
Ms. Ferguson-Blasdell was taken to the Jefferson County public safety building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Robert P. Minnick, Jr., 51, of 144 Franklin Street, Apt. 308 was charged with criminal contempt by city police on Friday.
According to police records, Mr. Minnick disobeyed a court-issued stay away order of protection held against him by Patricia Perras when he stood outside the front door of her Mechanic Street apartment and attempted to speak with Ms. Perras through the door.
Mr. Minnick was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County public safety building, where he was held for an arraignment hearing that occurred Friday.
Marcus W. Megan, 30, of Alexandria Bay, was charged with petit larceny and resisting arrest by state police in the town of Watertown on Saturday.
According to police records, Mr. Megan was arrested and given an appearance ticket for his charges.
Dalton G. Dees, 28, of Watertown, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content above 0.08% by state police in the town of Croghan on Saturday.
Troopers did not provide Mr. Dees’ blood alcohol content. He was arrested and then given an appearance ticket for his charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.