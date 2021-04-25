WATERTOWN — Justin M. Anzalone, 33, of 30 Whitney Road, Apt. B5, Fairport, was charged by city police Sunday with driving while intoxicated and a traffic violation.
According to police reports, Mr. Anzalone had a blood alcohol content, or BAC, of 0.15%. He was given an appearance ticket to return to City Court to answer for his charges.
Robert E. Rivera, 30, of 430 E. Flower Ave., was charged by city police Sunday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a traffic infraction.
According to police reports, Mr. Rivera was driving in the 500 block of Stone Street when he committed a signalling infraction and was stopped by police.
Mr. Rivera was given an appearance ticket to answer his charges in City Court at a later date.
Kennedy F. Smiley, 56, of 23442 Route 11, Room 29, Pamelia, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies Friday with trespass at the Salmon Run Mall.
According to sheriff’s office records, Mr. Smiley was informed by Salmon Run Mall officials on April 5 that he was not allowed on premises until 2023, but he returned and entered the JCPenney department store at about 4 p.m. Friday.
Mr. Smiley was given an appearance ticket to appear in Town Court to answer his charge.
