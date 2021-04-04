WATERTOWN – Michael S. Aubin, Sr. 52, of 16113 State Route 12E, Dexter, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a traffic violation by city police on Friday.
According to police records, Mr. Aubin was driving in the 600 block of Coffeen Street when he passed through a red light without stopping.
Mr. Aubin was given an appearance ticket to return to Watertown city court for his charges.
Emily C. Martin, 25, of Theresa, was charged with driving while intoxicated by state police on Saturday in the town of Pamelia.
According to police records, Ms. Martin was stopped at 1:04 a.m., and was given an appearance ticket to return to Pamelia town court at a later date.
Jackie M. Rasmussen, 30, of Black River, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property by state police on Friday in the town of Pamelia.
According to police records, the incident occurred on Nov. 1, 2020 in the town of Rutland.
Ms. Rasmussen was given an appearance ticket to return to Rutland town court for her charge.
Jeremy P. O’Donnell, 40, of Carthage, was charged with petit larceny on Friday in the village of Carthage.
According to police records, Mr. O’Donnell was arrested for an incident that occurred on March 30 in the town of Denmark.
Mr. O’Donnell was given an appearance ticket to return to Denmark town court for his charge.
