WATERTOWN — Jesse A. Young, Sr. of 279 Ward St., Watertown, was charged by city police on Sunday with first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree harassment.
According to city police records, at about 1:10 a.m. Sunday, Mr. Young pushed Regina Stevens away from a door to prevent her from leaving their shared residence, and pushed on her face during a domestic incident. Mr. Young’s actions were in violation of an order of protection Ms. Stevens held against him.
Mr. Young was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held pending arraignment.
Christopher I. Garza, 23, of 10414 5th Armored Division Drive, Apt. 235, Fort Drum, was charged by city police on Saturday with aggravated driving while intoxicated and a traffic infraction.
According to police records, Mr. Garza had his blood alcohol content measured at 0.19%, above the legal threshold of 0.18% for an aggravated DWI charge.
Mr. Garza was arrested, turned over to military custody and given an appearance ticket for his charges.
Benjamin M. Muir, 26, of Clayton was charged by state police Sunday with driving while intoxicated.
Mr. Muir was charged in Clayton and given an appearance ticket for his charges.
Joseph D. Palladino, 30, of Carthage was charged by state police on Saturday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Mr. Palladino was charged in the town of LeRay.
He was given an appearance ticket.
Chad M. Bartlett, 29, of Lowville, was charged by state police Saturday with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Mr. Bartlett was charged in the town of Housnfield, and given an appearance ticket.
