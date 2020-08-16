WATERTOWN — Nysa M. Lee, 23, of 1429 Gill Street, Apt 453B, was charged with first degree criminal contempt, second degree harassment, and acting in a manner to injure a child by city police at 1:28 a.m. on Sunday. Police reports state that Ms. Lee intentionally slapped Joshua Lee in the face, while he held a 2 year old child in his arms. This was in violation of a “refrain from” order of protection against Ms. Lee by Mr. Lee.
Ms. Lee was taken to the public safety building and held for arraignment.
Randall T. Scott, 58, of 764 Mill Street, was charged with criminal mischief for reckless property damage and second degree harassment by city police at 12:25 a.m. on Sunday.
Police records say that Mr. Randall got into a domestic dispute with Patricia Oatridge, and pushed her. He then also intentionally stepped on a cable to a Sony tv that Ms. Oatridge was moving, causing her to drop the TV and break it, resulting in $328 in damage.
Mr. Scott was taken to the public safety building and held in jail pending arraignment. Ms. Oatridge also requested an order of protection against Mr. Scott.
Tyjara A. Murphy, 26, of Watertown, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, first offense DWI, aggravated DWI and aggravated DWI with a child by state police at 8:01 p.m. on Saturday.
Ms. Murphy was released to a third party following her arrest, according to police records.
Anthony J. Lowden, Jr., 35, of 409 Academy St, Apt 4., was charged with third degree criminal mischief by city police on Saturday at 5:45 a.m.
According to police reports, Mr. Lowden, who also goes by the names Antonio and Johan Loden, threw an unnamed victims Samsung Galaxy S10E smartphone at the ground during a domestic dispute, breaking it. The phone has a stated value of $599.
Mr. Lowden was taken to the public safety building, processed and held for arraignment
Benjamin D. P. Rappel, 23, of 661 Factory Street, Apt. 14-3, was charged with reckless endangerment by city police at 2:25 a.m. on Saturday. According to police records, Mr. Rappel lit a bible on fire in his apartment, creating a serious risk of physical injury to the other occupants.
Mr. Rappel was taken to the public safety building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
