WATERTOWN — Phillip M. Thomas, 33, of 505 Arsenal St., Upper Rear Apt., was charged with disorderly conduct by city police at 8:54 p.m. on Saturday.
According to arrest records, Mr. Thomas engaged in a fight with another unnamed male on the front lawn of 232 N. Hamilton St. During the fight, he caused an uninvolved, unnamed female to fall backwards.
Mr. Thomas was taken to the public safety building, processed and held on a warrant out of Lehigh County, Pa.
Levi R. Christudoss, 24, of Fort Drum, was charged with DWI, aggravated DWI with a child, acting in a manner to injure a child and driving with a suspended registration by state police at 5:18 a.m. on Sunday.
Mr. Christudoss was issued an appearance ticket for his charges.
