WATERTOWN — Tabitha J. Vanorden, 27, of 415-B Spencer Rd., Ithaca, was charged by city police on Sunday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, at about 2:28 a.m. Sunday at Shakers bar on Arsenal Street, Ms. Vanorden allegedly engaged in a fight with another female bar patron, forcing bar staff to break up the fight.
Ms. Vanorden was given an appearance ticket to return to Watertown City Court for her charge.
Kayla E. Vanderpool, 23, of 1030 Arsenal St., Apt. 404, was charged by city police Saturday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, at about 2 a.m. Saturday, Ms. Vanderpool allegedly fled from uniformed police officers into the westbound lanes of Public Square, obstructing traffic and forcing multiple vehicles to abruptly stop to avoid hitting her.
Ms. Vanderpool was given an appearance ticket to return to Watertown City Court for her charge.
Travis J. Dailey, 37, of 35309 Jackson II Rd., Champion, was charged on Aug. 2 by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies with third-degree assault.
According to sheriff’s records, on Aug. 2 Mr. Dailey allegedly struck a woman in the face, causing her nose to swell.
Mr. Dailey was arraigned in the Clayton Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
Ryan J. French, 24, of 9414 Dickinson Loop, Fort Drum, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies on Friday with aggravated driving while intoxicated, DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content above 0.08%.
According to sheriff’s records, at about 6:30 Friday on Interstate 81 near exit 48 to Pamelia, Mr. French was stopped by sheriff’s deputies. Mr. French was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was subjected to a breath test. Sheriff’s deputies say Mr. French’s BAC was 0.23%, nearly three times the legal limit.
Mr. French was released to military police custody and issued an appearance ticket to return to Pamelia Town Court.
