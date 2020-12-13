WATERTOWN — Arthur R. Ball, Jr., 44, who is homeless, was charged by city police Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Mr. Ball contacted Doris I. Smith, who holds a stay-away order of protection issued out of Jefferson County Family Court against him, by Facebook Messenger at about 8:18 p.m. on Dec. 10.
Mr. Ball was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending a video arraignment.
Shaun M. Bohn, 30, last known address 310 James St., Carthage, was charged by city police Saturday with appearing in public while under the influence of a narcotic or drug.
According to police records, Mr. Bohn was acting erratically while on the side of State Street — along the 900 block — to the point that passing motorists had to stop. Also, further back along his walk, Mr. Bohn swung his arms and yelled at passers by. Police say Mr. Bohn was “generally annoying everyone around him.”
Mr. Bohn was given an appearance ticket at the scene of his arrest and released.
Mark A. Morris, 30, of 644 Bronson St., was charged by city police Saturday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, as well as two traffic violations.
According to police records, Mr. Morris was charged along the 100 block of North Rutland Street, given an appearance ticket and released.
Robert R. Pierce, 35, of 278 State St., Apt. 5B, was charged by city police recently with third-degree burglary and petit larceny.
According to police records, Mr. Pierce broke into the warehouse at 306 Factory St., at about 12:41 a.m. Friday, and stole clothing, a generator, a heater for a salamander, a saw horse, tennis shoes and a set of tools.
Mr. Pierce was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
James T. Marnell, 39, of 109 East Lynde St., Apt. 2, was charged by city police Friday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Mr. Marnell engaged in a domestic dispute with Lisa Beach, and during the dispute pushed Ms. Beach, causing her to hit her head on a wall and fall to the ground. He then picked up a Black Web bluetooth speaker belonging to both himself and Ms. Beach, and threw it to the ground, breaking it without having a legal right to do so.
Mr. Marnell was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Brian R. Swank, 37, of 719 Academy St., Lower Apt., was charged by city police Friday with second-degree harassment.
According to police records, on Dec. 8 at about 2:25 p.m., Mr. Swank engaged in a domestic dispute with Heather Gilbert at their home. During the argument, he struck Ms. Gilbert and pulled her hair.
Mr. Swank was issued a criminal summons for his charge.
Eugene M. Buckingham, 51, of Croghan, Lewis County, was charged by state police Saturday with driving while intoxicated.
According to police records, Mr. Buckingham was pulled over in the town of Martinsburg. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Martinsburg Town Court.
Christopher K. Wichrowski, 28, of Colchester, Conn., was charged by state police Saturday with driving while intoxicated.
According to police records, Mr. Wichrowski was charged in the town of Watertown, and issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Watertown Town Court.
Colby T. Jones, 19, of West Carthage, was charged by state police Saturday with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
According to police records, Mr. Jones was charged in the town of Watertown and was issued a summons to appear at the Town of Watertown Court.
Elon K. Rowlee, 55, of Clayton, as charged by state police Saturday with second-degree assault and second-degree menacing.
According to police records, Mr. Rowlee was charged in connection with an incident reported at 8:09 a.m. the same day in the town of Orleans. More information was not provided.
Caleb T. Smith, 24, of Natural Bridge, was charged by state police Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Mr. Smith was charged in connection with an incident reported Friday at 3:01 p.m. in the town of Wilma. He was given a summons to appear before the Wilma Town Court for his charge.
Matthew A. Lamond, 47, of Fulton, Oswego County, was charged by state police Saturday with driving while intoxicated.
According to police records, Mr. Lamond was charged in the town of Palermo and given a summons to appear before the Palermo Town Court.
