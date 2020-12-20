WATERTOWN — Dariyon M. Hodges, 28, of 423 Clay St., Apt. 1, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and two traffic violations by city police on Saturday.
Mr. Hodges was charged at 9:07 p.m. at 430 Factory Street, and was released on scene with an appearance ticket.
Chantelle R. Evans, 27, of 279 Flower Ave. East, was arrested by city police Saturday on a bench warrant issued by the Pamelia Town Court on Nov. 9.
Ms. Evans was turned over to the custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and arraigned via Skype. Ms. Evans was released on her own recognizance and ordered to appear in court in the town of Pamelia.
Shane D. Scott, 33, of 133 Fitzgerald Road, Westport, was charged with acting in a manner to injure a child under the age of 17 and second degree harrassment for physical contact by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies on Saturday.
According to police records, at about 12:45 p.m. at the Robins Nest Diner in Ellisburg, Ms. Scott struck Jennifer A. Eastman in the head and scratched her left arm and hand, causing bruises, swelling and pain. While she did all this, Ms. Eastman’s 6 -year-old child was close by.
Ms. Scott was issued appearance tickets for her charges and released.
Ryan J. Godlewski, 29, of Watertown, was charged with third-degree burglary by state police on Saturday.
According to police records, Mr. Godlewski was charged for an incident that occurred in the town of Watertown. After his arrest, Mr. Godlewski posted cash bail.
Robert L. Bell, 32, of Watertown, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance by state police on Sunday.
According to police records, Mr. Bell was charged for an incident that occurred in the city of Watertown at 12:10 a.m., and he was given an appearance ticket for his charge.
Jennifer L. Hardy, 30, of Watertown, was charged with two counts of seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance by state police on Sunday.
According to police records, Ms. Hardy was charged for an incident that occurred in the city of Watertown, and she was released with an appearance ticket.
Alongside Ms. Hardy, Taylor J. Ballou, 30, of Black River, was charged with three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal impersonation.
According to state police records, Mr. Ballou was charged for the same incident that Ms. Hardy was involved in, at the same time as Ms. Hardy.
Wyatt H. Bishop, 24, of Carthage, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs by state police on Saturday.
According to police records, Mr. Bishop was charged in the town of Champion, and released with an appearance ticket.
