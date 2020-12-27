WATERTOWN — Jason D. Cranmer, 35, of 254 East Main St., Apt. 5, was charged by city police Saturday with third-degree assault.
According to police records, Mr. Cranmer pushed Miranda Cranmer, 29, causing her to fall and hit her head, causing significant pain and swelling, during a domestic dispute at their home.
Mr. Cranmer was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending a video arraignment.
Jonathan M. Belden, 36, of 16 Public Square, Apt. 3, was charged by city police Saturday with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, at about 3 a.m., Mr. Belden caused $150 worth of damage to a door at his apartment, belonging to Thomas P. Cahill, when he struck it several times with a fire extinguisher.
Mr. Belden was issued an appearance ticket for his charges.
Phillip M. Stevenson 45, of 805 Davidson St., was charged by city police Saturday with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, Mr. Stevenson punched a sheet rock wall with his fist and causing damage during a domestic dispute at about 8:09 p.m. at his home.
Mr. Stevenson was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending a video arraignment.
Jessica V. Hayes, 28, of Chaumont, was charged by state police Saturday with driving while intoxicated.
According to police records, Ms. Hayes was charged in the town of Lyme, and was issued an appearance ticket for her charge.
